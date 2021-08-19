ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. авґуста занавше нас зохабела наша мила шестра и тета

ОЛЕНКА ПАЛАНЧАЇ
народзена Бучко

(1963‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики нам останєш у красним паметаню. Твоя шестра Фемка Грубеньова зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
