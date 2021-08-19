ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. авґуста престало дуркац шерцо моєй мацери

ОЛЕНКА ПАЛАНЧАЇ
народзена Бучко

(1963‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики це будзем чувац у думкох и памяткох. Дзекуєм ци за щиру любов и потримовку. Твой син Желько
Най це ангели чуваю!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest