ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ОЛЕНКА ПАЛАНЧАЇ
народзена Бучко

(1963–2021)


Од шестринїци Гелени Штранґаровей зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
