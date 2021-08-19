ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. авґуста преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила супруга

ОЛЕНКА ПАЛАНЧАЇ
народзена Бучко

(1963‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на це и на твою доброту у своїм шерцу навики будзе чувац супруг Янко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest