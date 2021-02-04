СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. фебруара 2021. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш любени ии нїґда прежалєни

ОЛЕЯР ВЛАДИМИР

(4. IX 2003 – 9. II 2020)
з Коцура


Нє важне чи прейдзе рок, пейц лєбо осем... Аж и най прейдзе цали живот... Нїґда ци ше престанєме наздавац, ангелу.
Спочивай у мире Божим! Занавше ши у наших шерцох: баба Мира, тетка Лаура, брат Новак и течо Звонко
