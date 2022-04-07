СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. априла 2022. року наполнєли ше 17 смутни роки як нас занавше охабел мой мили ангелчок

ОЛЯ БУДИНСКИ

(2003–2005)
з Коцура


Твоя баба Фемка З яри кед ше природа будзи, ти заспала зоз вичним сном и охабела нас у вичней жалосци. Боль и жалосц за тобу нє мож мерац зоз часом хтори преходзи. Занавше ми буду хибиц твой ошмих и подоба, а у моїм шерцу и думкох будзеш вєдно жиц.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest