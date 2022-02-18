СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. фебруара 2022. руку наполня ше два роки як ше преселєла до вичносци моя мила, єдина и нїґда нєпрежалєна

ОЛЯ ДЖУДЖАР
народзена Боклаганич

(1950–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Мила моя, час преходзи, а ти и надалєй зо мну, у моїх думкох и шерцу, у моїх снох и у моєй каждодньовосци. У надїї до воскрешеня и до нового стретнуца у вичносци. Твой супруг Янко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
