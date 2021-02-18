СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. фебруара наполнї ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци моя мила, єдина и нїґда прежалєна

ОЛЯ ДЖУДЖАР
народзена Боклаганич

(1950–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Мила моя, ти и надалєй зо мну у моїх думкох и шерцу. Случи ше ми же подумам, пришнїєм же ши лєм одпутовала на кратко. Нє помирел сом ше же ши пошла на вичну драгу. Твой супруг Янко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
