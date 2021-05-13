ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. априла занавше нас охабел наш мили бачи

ОНУФРИ ЦАП

(1950–2021)
з Коцура


Памятку на його доброту вично будзе чувац Леона Сеґеди зоз мужом и дзецми и Славица Русковски зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
