ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. априла занавше нас охабел наш мили брат

ОНУФРИ ЦАП

(1950–2021)
з Коцура


Памятку на його доброту вично будзе чувац брат Юлиян зоз супругу Марию и шестра Натала Надь зоз Вербасу
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest