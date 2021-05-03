ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. априла занавше нас охабел наш мили

ОНУФРИ ЦАП

(1950–2021)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на тебе занавше будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Зоз любову и почитованьом твойо: андя Павла Цап, Яков Цап, Натка, Владимир и Сенка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
