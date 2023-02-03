ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ


Памятку на ню буду чувац шестра Мария зоз супругом Юлином и дзецми: сином Юлинком и нєвесту Юлияну, унуками Дарком и Ивану, и дзивку Ганчу и жецом Владимиром
Спочивай у мире Божим!