ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ


Будземе паметац твой ошмих, твою любов и доброту хтору ши нам даровал. Нїґда нє забудземе як ши ше радовал Нини и Сари, а и вони тебе. Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и памяткох. Твойо: Ваня, Ненад, Нина и Сара
Спочивай у мире Божим!