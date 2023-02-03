ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ


Пошол ши нєсподзивано и сциха на драгу зоз хторей ше нїґда нє врациш. Вше ше будземе здогадовац твойого ошмиху и з любову це чувац у памяткох. Твой бачи Владо зоз супругу Славку и братняк Иван Хромишово
Спочивай у мире Божим!