ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ


Мили наш, у шерцох ши нам зохабел вичну любов и почитованє, у душох смуток и боль. Хибиш нам кажди дзень вше баржей. Будземе це паметац вше нашмеяного и розположеного за франту. Поховани є на Старим теметове у Коцуре. Занавше ожалосцени твойо наймилши: мац Наталия, оцец Микола, шестра Татяна зоз фамелию – сином Деяном и мужом Мирославом Най це Ангели чуваю, бо ши заслужел!
Дзекуєме шицким Коцурцом и госцом хтори були на Служби Божей у Коцуре 21. януара 2023. року и хтори му помогли же би цо скорей сцигол до шпиталю. Тиж так дзекуєме шицким цо го пришли випровадзиц на його остатню драгу до вичносци.