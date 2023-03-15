ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ, НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. марца 2023. року нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ ФА

(1928–2023)

Дня 27. фебруара 2023. року наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА ФА
народзена Надь

(1930–2022)

Дня 2. марца 2023. року нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ҐАЛУСКОВО

(1928–2023)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на нїх буду чувац дзивка Меланка, син Михал, нєвеста Марча и шицки унуки зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!