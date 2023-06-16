Остатнї поздрав милому шовґрови

ВЛАДО РАМАЧ

(1944–2023)

Рочни спомин нашей милей шестринїци

НАТКА РАМАЧ

(1948–2022)


Од фамелийох Варґових и Тиркайлових
Спочивайце у мире Божим!