СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешло шейсц мешаци як ше преселєл до вичносци паноцец парох парохиї Святого Андрия у Винипеґу у Канади

о. ДЮРА МАЛЇК
родом зоз Коцура

(1953–2021)


Памятку на це буду чувац брат Юлиян зоз супругу Нелю и дзецми Антоньом, Андрийом и Марту
Спочивай у мире Божим!
