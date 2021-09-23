ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. септембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили бачи

о. МИХАЙЛО МАЛАЦКО

(1955‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Од Чапкових Фемки и Славка, и Сонї, Милана и Ивони Пешичових
Най спочива у мире Божим!
