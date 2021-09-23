ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. септембра вечар през цали валал ше пренєсла нєсподзивана и жалосна вистка же ше упокоєл наш парох керестурски

о. МИХАЙЛО МАЛАЦКО

(1955‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Пошол ши нараз, без словох и поздраву. Єдна минута пременєла цали живот. Цихосц чежка, а чеканє даремне. Мили особи нє умераю, покля жию тоти цо их од забуца чуваю. Остатнї поздрав од Марчи Пристойковей зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
