ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. септембра преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили брат

о. МИХАЙЛО МАЛАЦКО

(1955‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Од шестри Натали
Вичная памят!
