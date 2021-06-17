ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. юния после краткей и наглей хороти, у далєкей Канади, у Винипеґу, упокоєл ше у Господу наш мили брат и бачи, священїк

о. мр ДЮРА МАЛЇК

(1952–2021)
з Коцура


Памятку на це буду чувац брат Юлиян зоз супругу Нелю и дзецми Антоньом, Андрийом и Марту
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest