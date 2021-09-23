ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. септембра 2021. року нєсподзивано ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг и оцец и зохабел нас у велькей жалосци

о. мр МИХАЙЛО МАЛАЦКО
протоєрей ставрофор, парох керестурски

(1955–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме ци за твою любов. У надїї воскресеня и нового стретнуца, твоя супруга Златка и дзеци Кристинка, Дионизий и Тадей, як и Мануела, Саня, Марияна и Владимира зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
