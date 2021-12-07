ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. новембра 2021. року ше упокоєл наш мили оцец и дїдо

ПАВЛЕ РОМАН

(1939–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Красну памятку на Вас буду чувац син Микола, нєвеста Ксения и унуки Аня и Ваня
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
