ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. новембра 2021. року ше упокоєл наш мили оцец и дїдо

Павле Роман

(1939–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Красну памятку на Вас буду чувац дзивка Амалка, жец Микола и унукове Мирон и Алексей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest