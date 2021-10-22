ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. октобра 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила

ПАВЛИНА ПАВЛА ЦАП
народзена Сендерак

(1932–2021)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом занавше це буду чувац у шерцох син Яков, нєвеста Натка, унук Владимир и Сенка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
