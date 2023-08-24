ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей баби и прабаби

ПАВЛИНА ХОМА

(1935–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше останє у наших думкох и красним паметаню. Унук Мирко зоз супругу Весну и праунуки Дарко и Марко
Най спочива у мире Божим!