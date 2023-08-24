ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Моєй милей мацери

ПАВЛИНА ХОМА

(1935–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя любов, доброта, мили слова и цепли мацерински ошмих занавше ми буду хибиц.
Спочивай у мире Божим, най це ангели чуваю! Ожалосцена твоя дзивка Геленка Еделинскова