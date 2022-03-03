ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. фебруара 2022. року престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей мацери

ПАВЛИНИ АРВАЇ

(1939–2022)
з Коцура


Наша мац най спочива у мире Божим, а ми будземе чувац памятку на єй любов и доброту. Дзекуєме єй за шицки хвильки бриґи и нїжносци.
Вично ожалосцени дзеци, унуки, праунучата, нєвести и жецове.
