ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Моєй милей шестри

ПАВЛИНИ РУСКАЇ
дзивоцке Кишюгас

(1927–2022)
з Нового Саду


Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и красних памяткох. Шестра Мария Сивчова з дзецми
(Опатрене 18 раз, нєшка 18)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest