ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей мацери

ПАВЛИНИ РУСКАЇ

(1927–2022)
з Нового Саду


З любову и почитованьом останєш нам у найкрасших памяткох.
Спочивай у мире Божим! Син Владимир и дзивка Ярослава зоз фамелию
