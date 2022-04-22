СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. мая наполнї ше рок як ше упокоєл наш мили и добри

ПЕТРО ГРУБЕНЯ


з Нового Саду


Останє вично запаметани у наших шерцох. Брат янко зоз фамелию
Вична му слава!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest