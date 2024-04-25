СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. мая наполня ше три чежки и длуги роки як ши пошол од нас

ПЕТРО ГРУБЕНЯ

з Нового Саду


Вельку ноц нїґда нє забудземе! Твоя супруга Мария, син Мирко, дзивка Весна, нєвеста Наташа, жец Златко и унучата Никола, Марина, Мария и Ана
Спочивай у мире Божим!