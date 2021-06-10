СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешло 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ПЕТРО ГРУБЕНЯ

(1945–2021)
з Нового Саду


Твоя любов и доброта навики будзе медзи нами и занавше останєш у наших шерцох и каждодньових молитвох. У смутку остали супруга Марча, син Мирко, дзивка Весна, нєвеста Наташа, жец Златко и унучата Никола, Марина, Мария и Ана
Най спочива у мире Божим!
