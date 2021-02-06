Преглашованє найлєпших спортистох 19. фебруара

ШИД – Преглашованє найлєпших спортских екипох и спортистох у општини за 2020. рок будзе отримане 19. фебруара, а прияви предлогох ше примаю по 15. фебруар.

Прияви ше подноша Спортскому союзу Општини Шид, а окремна комисия потим преглаши найлєпших.

