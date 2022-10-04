Заградка тексти

Пречитали и роздумали

автор Милена, Дарко и Леонтина 4. октобер 2022
У найновшим чишлє дзеци мали задаток украшиц тоту диплому першокласнїком и послац нам. Сцигли и перши роботи. Дзекуєме Милени, Даркови и Леонтини.
 
Чекаме и вашо роботи! 
