ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Милому колеґови

Професорови др Янкови Рамачови



Доброму, праведному и щирому приятельови од колеґох зоз Оддзелєня за русинистику. Його одход велька утрата за шицких хтори мали щесце познац го и сотрудзовац з нїм. Здогадованє на ньго навше будзе жиц у наших шерцох.
Най спочива у мире!
