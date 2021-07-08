ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юния занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи

проф. др ЮЛИЯН МАЛАЦКО

(1937–2021)


Зоз любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго буду чувац Павлина Сабадош зоз фамелию, Мирон Горняк Кухар и Мария Дудаш зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
