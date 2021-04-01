ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня, 26. марца преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац и баба

РАДМИЛА БУЧКО

(1950–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом син Желько зоз супругу Весну, унука Ребека зоз Деяном и унук Родерик зоз Нємецкей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
