ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня, 26. марца преселєла ше до вичносци моя наймилша мац

РАДМИЛА БУЧКО

(1950–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мила моя, благословена сом же сом мала таку мацер. У моїх думкох, цешим ше же сце тераз вєдно и же у мире спочиваце. Навики у наших шерцох, Твоя дзивка Биляна, Дадо, и твойо мили Леон и Оґи.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest