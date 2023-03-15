ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. фебруара 2023. року после чежкей хороти зохабел нас мой мили братняк

РАДОМИР ШАРИЧ МИРО

(1953–2023)
зоз Савиного Села


Памятку на його доброту буду чувац шестринїца Марча зоз супругом Михалом и фамелию – Гардийово
Спочивай у мире Божим!