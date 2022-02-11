ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 31. януара 2022. року, занавше нас зохабел наш супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

РАФАИЛ РУСКОВСКИ

(1961–2022)
з Коцура


Памятку на ньго, зоз любову буду чувац супруга Снежана, дзивки Оля зоз Срдяном, Ивана зоз Далибором, син Иґор зоз Йовану и унукове Йован и Петар
Най це ангели чуваю!
