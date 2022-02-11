ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 31. януара 2022. року, престало дуркац шерцо нашого шовґра и жеца

РАФАИЛ РУСКОВСКИ

(1961–2022)
з Коцура


Ожалосцени: шовґор Мирослав зоз дзецми и швекра Серафина Зубич
Спочивай у мире Божим!
