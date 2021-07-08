ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юния преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(17. XII 1969 – 28.VI 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це буду чувац – нина Ната, шовґор Мирко, Здравко и Желько зоз фамелию Варґово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
