ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(17. XII 1969 – 28.VI 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго чуваю кумово Бучково
Вичная памят!
