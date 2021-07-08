ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юния преселєл ше до вичносци

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(1969‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красну памятку на ньго навики буду чувац – нина Ирина и Златка, Сашо, Кимо и Мая зоз своїма фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
