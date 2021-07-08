ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юния навики ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили Ромко

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(1969‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох и здогадованьох занавше го буду чувац – нина Ганя Ковачова, тетка Ирина Ковачевичова и андя Гелена Дудашова зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
