ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юния преселєл ше до вичносци

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(17. XII 1969 ‒ 28. VI 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це навики буду чувац родичи Планчаково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
