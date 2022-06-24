СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. юния 2022. наполнї ше рок як нас зохабел наш мили оцец и супруг

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(1969–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго занавше буду чувац Иґор, Соня и Микол и супруга Тереза
Спочивай у мире Божим!
