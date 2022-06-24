ЖАЛОСНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(1969–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Жалосного дня 28. юния 2021. року умар мой син Ромко. Остала велька жалосц и пражнїна за нїм. Навики це будзе у шерцу жалїц мац
Спочивай у мире Божим!
